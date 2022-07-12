Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 102841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$52.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.15.
About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
