Morgan Stanley Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $174.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.