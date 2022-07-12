MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $874.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.