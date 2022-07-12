M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $185.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $215.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.51.

MTB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. 1,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

