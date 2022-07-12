MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

