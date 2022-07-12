Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

