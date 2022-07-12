NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $13.82

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.20. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1,106 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $635.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after buying an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

