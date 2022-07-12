National Bankshares Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$18.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

TSE AAV opened at C$8.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

