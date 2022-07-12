Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 19,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,350,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

