Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 19,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,350,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
