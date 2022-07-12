Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $113.84 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $113.84 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,864.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.60 or 0.05399553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00243399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00634412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00503602 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.