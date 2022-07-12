NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

