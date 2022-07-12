New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 0.54. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

