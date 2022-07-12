New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

NGD stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 312,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,141. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $488.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in New Gold by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

