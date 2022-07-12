New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at CSFB

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CSFB from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.26.

NGD traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.97. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

