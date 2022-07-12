Newscrypto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.20 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

