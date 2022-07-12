NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 7.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. 3,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 917,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextDecade by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

