NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 7.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. 3,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 917,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.