NFT Art Finance (NFTART) One Day Trading Volume Hits $814,568.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $814,568.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00110619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NFT Art Finance Profile

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance

NFT Art Finance Coin Trading

