Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $3,466.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

