Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $22.74. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 7,587 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

