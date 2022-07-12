Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $102.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

