Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

