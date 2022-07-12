Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 7,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388. The company has a market cap of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,310 shares of company stock valued at $79,863. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

