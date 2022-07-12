Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of Nutrien worth $142,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,943,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

NTR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,015. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

