Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

