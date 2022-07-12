Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

