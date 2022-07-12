Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NXJ stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $265,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

