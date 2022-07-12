Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NRK stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $478,835.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $478,835.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.