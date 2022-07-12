Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NQP opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

