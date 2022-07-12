Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of JPI opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.