Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NIM opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.36% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.