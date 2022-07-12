Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) & KE (NYSE:BEKE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Offerpad Solutions and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 KE 0 1 7 0 2.88

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 8.78, suggesting a potential upside of 284.99%. KE has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than KE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and KE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.27 $6.46 million N/A N/A KE $12.67 billion 1.41 -$82.25 million ($0.29) -51.69

Offerpad Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A KE -3.05% -3.26% -2.16%

Volatility & Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, KE has a beta of -1.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats KE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

