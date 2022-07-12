Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,075.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $418,842.53 and approximately $14,075.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

