Omni (OMNI) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Omni (OMNI) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00013567 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $51.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00244847 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,358 coins and its circulating supply is 563,042 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

