Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $96.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 314,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

