Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $194.47 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Ontology has a total market cap of $194.47 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00089556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00251784 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

