OpenOcean Tops 24 Hour Volume of $561,808.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $561,808.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

