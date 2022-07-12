OptionRoom Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $222,388.00 and $81,132.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.