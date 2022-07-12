Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. 44,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

