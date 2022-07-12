Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

