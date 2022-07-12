ORAO Network (ORAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,504.66

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $147,504.66 and $37,216.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

