Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.22. 28,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,028,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Comerica Bank grew its position in Organogenesis by 22.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,959,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

