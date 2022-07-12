Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of ORA opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 9,839.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

