Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock.
Shares of Orora stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Orora has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $2.81.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orora (ORRAF)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.