Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of Orora stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Orora has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

