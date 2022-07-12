Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 58028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,936,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,314,864.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 309,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,940.

Osisko Metals Company Profile (CVE:OM)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

