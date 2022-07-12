Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires £148.58 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £148.58 ($176.71).
Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Clive Brown acquired 57 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($178.29).
Shares of LON:ONT traded down GBX 17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 294.50 ($3.50). 558,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($8.75).
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies (Get Rating)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.
