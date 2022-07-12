Oxygen (OXY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $859,530.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Oxygen has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $859,530.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,432,117 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

