PAC Global (PAC) Tops One Day Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005672 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00592916 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00171316 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

