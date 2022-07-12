PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.86 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $47,223.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,846,806,646 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.