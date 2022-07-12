PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 155.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.
PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
