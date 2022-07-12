PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 155.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.