Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.